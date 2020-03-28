Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Chesnot via Getty Images

Hulu to increase live TV bundle by $10 a month

It'll go into effect on December 18th.
Nicole Lee, @nicole
4h ago
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 28: In this photo illustration, the Hulu media service provider's logo is displayed on the screen of an iPhone in front of the screen of a television showing the Hulu logo on March 28, 2020 in Paris, France. As the Coronavirus moves to the U.S., Disney has announced that it will provide a free 24/7 ABC news feed to Hulu Live to On-Demand subscribers. (Photo Illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images)
Chesnot via Getty Images

Hulu has just announced it will increase its live TV bundle by $10 a month starting in December. The price will start at $65 a month (the “no ads” version of Hulu with Live TV will be $71 a month). This will go into effect for both new and existing subscribers of the Hulu + Live TV bundle. 

As before, that bundle includes not just the live TV service of 65+ channels, but also access to Hulu’s own content library. That includes not just on-demand content from major networks but also the company’s own original shows such as The Handmaid’s Tale and the upcoming Animaniacs reboot. The subscriptions for Hulu’s on-demand library without Live TV still cost the same; they start at around $6 per month with ads, and can be bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+ starting at $13 a month. 

The $65 a month price now puts it on par with YouTube TV, which also had a price increase earlier this year. Both live TV services offer similar features with a few differences; YouTube TV has unlimited DVR for nine months, for example, while Hulu offers an ad-free option for its on-demand content for $6 more a month. 

One of the reasons for the price increases is the cost of adding more channels to the service. Cheaper options exist, like Sling TV for example, but their channel and DVR offerings are often weaker in comparison. 

The new $10 increase in the Hulu + Live TV bundle will go into effect on December 18th.

Hulu
In this article: Hulu, streaming, Live TV, entertainment
