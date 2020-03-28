Hulu to increase live TV bundle by $10 a month

Hulu has just announced it will increase its live TV bundle by $10 a month starting in December. The price will start at $65 a month (the “no ads” version of Hulu with Live TV will be $71 a month). This will go into effect for both new and existing subscribers of the Hulu + Live TV bundle.

As before, that bundle includes not just the live TV service of 65+ channels, but also access to Hulu’s own content library. That includes not just on-demand content from major networks but also the company’s own original shows such as The Handmaid’s Tale and the upcoming Animaniacs reboot. The subscriptions for Hulu’s on-demand library without Live TV still cost the same; they start at around $6 per month with ads, and can be bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+ starting at $13 a month.