Hulu's Watch Parties are now available to all subscribers

Back in May, Hulu started testing a Watch Party feature. It’s now officially available. As before, it will allow you and up to seven other friends and family members to connect with one another while taking in the same movie or TV show. One much-appreciated change from when the company was testing the feature is that it’s available to all Hulu subscribers, not just to those who pay for its more expensive ad-free tier.

Hulu

The limitation that remains is that you can’t start or join a Watch Party through the Hulu app; they’re still only available courtesy of the company’s website. You can create a Watch Party by clicking on the icon that’s located on the details page of a show or movie. According to Hulu, the feature works with thousands of titles, including popular shows like Family Guy and The Bachelorette. Hopefully Hulu expands the availability of Watch Party to its mobile and TV apps soon.