Humble Bundle unveils Stand with Ukraine charity game bundle

Humble Bundle has put together a charity game bundle with all proceeds going to humanitarian crisis relief efforts in Ukraine. For a minimum donation of $40, you can pick up more than 120 games, books, apps, game asset packs and other goodies worth a total of over $2,500 through the Stand with Ukraine bundle .

The violent invasion in Ukraine is creating an urgent humanitarian crisis.



We joined forces for a bundle of games, books & software to help victims and refugees from Ukraine.



All proceeds to @razomforukraine, @RESCUEorg, @IMC_Worldwide & @DirectRelief

The bundle includes Back 4 Blood, Metro Exodus, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Max Payne 3, Sunset Overdrive, PGA Tour 2K21, Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons and Superhot. You'll also get rulebooks for Pathfinder and Warhammer, one year of access to GameMaker Studio 2 Creator and a volume of the first six issues of graphic novel series The Boys (which Amazon turned into a Prime Video show).

Creators on Itch.io also rallied to put together a bundle of almost 1,000 games, books, magazines, comics and game dev tools. The Bundle for Ukraine raised $6.3 million from almost 450,000 contributors.