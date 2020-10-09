Hyundai is recalling its Kona EV over potential battery fire risks

Hyundai has issued a recall for 25,564 Kona EVs in South Korea following reports of battery fires, according to Reuters. It’s also in the process of filing a recall with the the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), CNET reported, though it has yet to say how many US vehicles are affected.

The issue came to light after a Kona EV caught fire while charging in South Korea and another one exploded in Montreal. In June, Hyundai issued a software update for the vehicle’s battery monitoring system, saying it was designed to improve battery performance and longevity while adding diagnostic health monitoring features.