Hyundai's Ioniq 5 N doubles the power and the fun

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is already one of the best EVs on the market. It's comfortable, it's practical, it looks great and, with 320 horsepower, it's pretty quick, too. But, pretty quick isn't quick enough for some folks, and if that's you, Hyundai has a solution.

Meet the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. That extra letter means twice the power, 641 to be exact, plus countless suspension and chassis upgrades that make this an absolute lunatic. Even more impressive, though, are the software upgrades. The 5 N includes perhaps the most customizable driving modes of any EV on the planet, plus even a selection of fake engine noises and even a fake transmission that you can shift.

It's quite a package and, as I learned, quite a monster on the track too. The only question is how much it's going to cost. That we don't know yet, but we should find out soon, with the Ioniq 5 N hitting dealerships in March. Watch the video below for the full story.