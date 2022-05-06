'I Am Groot' heads to Disney+ on August 10th

No trailer yet, but Marvel did share an adorable poster.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|06.05.22
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
June 5th, 2022
In this article: news, I Am Groot, Television, Disney+, entertainment, Services, Marvel Studios, av, Marvel, Disney, streaming video
I Am Groot
Disney

Marvel’s I Am Groot Disney+ animated series will arrive on August 10th. Marvel Studios announced the release date on Sunday in a poster the company shared on Twitter. The announcement means Marvel fans will have more than one series to watch this summer, with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiering a week after I Am Groot.

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

If it wasn’t clear from the poster, which features Baby Groot resting his cute head on the front of Star-Lord’s iconic Sony TPS-L2 Walkman, the series takes place after 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. While Disney has yet to share many details on the series, we do know that Vin Diesel will return to voice Groot in his latest misadventures. With Sunday’s announcement, there’s a good chance we could see Disney share the show’s first trailer soon. Groot will also appear in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which is due later this year, as well as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 next year.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget