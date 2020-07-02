Latest in Gear

Image credit: IK Multimedia

iRig Keys 2 Mini is a MIDI controller with a headphone jack for your iPhone

There's also a MIDI port for controlling hardware synths.
Terrence O'Brien, @TerrenceOBrien
1h ago
iRig Keys 2 Mini
IK Multimedia

iRig is no stranger to the world of portable MIDI controllers. And, frankly, there’s no shortage of great keyboards out there that will fit neatly into your backpack. But IK Multimedia was one of the earlier brands to start building music-making gear specifically with the iPhone and iPad in mind. And the new iRig Keys 2 continues to improve on the formula they set forth with the original models.

The Mini is the latest member of the family. Physically it’s nothing surprising — 25 mini keys, four user programable knobs and slimmed down case with a fresh coat of paint. (The older versions weren’t exactly what you’d call stylish.)

The Mini model does ditch the pitch and mod wheels of it’s bigger siblings to save space, but it manages to squeeze in a port for an expression pedal, TRS MIDI in and out, plus an audio out jack, which is huge for those that don’t want to deal with the potential latency introduced by using Bluetooth when composing.

The iRig Keys 2 Mini is available now for $99.

