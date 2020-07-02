iRig Keys 2 Mini is a MIDI controller with a headphone jack for your iPhone

iRig is no stranger to the world of portable MIDI controllers. And, frankly, there’s no shortage of great keyboards out there that will fit neatly into your backpack. But IK Multimedia was one of the earlier brands to start building music-making gear specifically with the iPhone and iPad in mind. And the new iRig Keys 2 continues to improve on the formula they set forth with the original models.

The Mini is the latest member of the family. Physically it’s nothing surprising — 25 mini keys, four user programable knobs and slimmed down case with a fresh coat of paint. (The older versions weren’t exactly what you’d call stylish.)