The iRig Pre 2 is a high-quality audio interface for your smartphone or camera

If you want to max out microphone quality for recording to your smartphone or mirrorless camera, size does matter. The tiny 3.5mm mic jacks on most of those devices lack phantom power, making it difficult to use condenser microphones favored for voice recording. IK Multimedia has a potential answer with the iRig Pre 2, a pocket-sized microphone preamp that lets podcasters, musicians and videographers use phantom-powered XLR mics to record, stream, or perform.

A successor to the popular iRig Pre, the iRig Pre 2 uses two AA batteries to provide +48V phantom power for around 7 hours of continuous use. If you have a dynamic or ribbon mic, you can switch off the phantom power and get about 20 hours of battery performance. Better still, the auto-switching circuitry lets the iRig Pre 2 automatically adjust to the audio input levels on most digital cameras. (Hopefully that includes some with wonky levels — looking at you, Panasonic GH5.)

The iRig Pre 2 comes with a velcro strap so you can attach it to your camera or mic stand, and comes with the FREE app for audio and video recording, along with the VocaLive FREE for live performance and multi-tracking recording. It's arriving in March 2021 and is now available for pre-order from IK Multimedia's online store or authorized dealers like B&H Photo Video.