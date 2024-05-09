IbisPaint launches an AI Disturbance tool to make it harder for machines to copy your work

The fight continues to protect artists' content from being used to train AI without their consent. The latest pushback comes from IbisPaint, which has announced an AI Disturbance tool that interferes with AI image generation. The feature applies noise to illustrations, which stops AI from properly interpreting or replicating the art. Another popular option, Glaze, corrupts the data to prevent copies — but is available as an outside tool rather than being integrated into a creative program.

IbisPaint is a popular app for mobile and tablet users that offers over 15,000 brushes, 21,000 materials and a stroke stabilization feature — among other tools. When a user turns on AI Disturbance in IbisPaint, the image they've created appears almost grainier. However, artists can determine the level of AI Disturbance they want (based on how much they're willing to impact the work) and adjust accordingly. In its announcement, IbisPaint shows that the higher the noise intensity, the less alike AI-created images are to the original.

Users can access the AI Disturbance tool by clicking the back button and then choosing to save the artwork. At that point, there's an option to turn on AI Disturbance and adjust its intensity. However, IbisPaint notes, "the effectiveness of the disturbance effect depends on the AI and the fine-tuning algorithms used. This feature does not guarantee that the disturbance effect will be achieved in any situation."