Idris Elba will play Knuckles in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2'

We did not see this coming.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|08.10.21
@igorbonifacic

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
August 10th, 2021
In this article: news, Paramount Pictures, Idris Elba, entertainment, sonic, sonic the hedgehog, video games
Director Idris Elba attends the film premiere of 'Yardie' at the BFI Southbank, London, Britain August 21 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Henry Nicholls / Reuters

Well, we knew the next Sonic the Hedgehog movie would include Knuckles, but we must admit never in our wildest dreams did we think Idris Elba would voice the red echidna. Yet here we are with the famed actor announcing on Tuesday that he’s been cast to the role.

All of this is another surprising development in one of the most unusual Hollywood success stories in recent memory. After a nightmare-inducing first trailer, we were almost sure the first Sonic the Hedgehog would be a complete trainwreck. And yet, it turned out decent and was one of the last box office hits before the pandemic shut down theaters globally. None of that is to say the series will catch lightning in the bottle twice. After all, Elba has burned through some of his goodwill, attaching his name to projects like Cats. However, at the very least, we’re curious to see how this one turns out.

