'If Found...' brings queer '90s nostalgia to Nintendo Switch today

Dreamfeel

“Erasing is powerful,” lead designer Llaura McGee said. “The erasing came first and the game and story came with it. I think we're all attracted to it, it's satisfying and powerful as a mechanic. Tetris is an erasing game.”

The journal-erasing mechanic is distinctly physical when playing the Steam version with a mouse or dragging a finger across an iPhone screen, but on the Switch, this movement should feel more natural and dramatic. In handheld mode, the Switch edition of If Found… includes a touchscreen option, and developers at Dreamfeel have added an extra chapter, fresh narrative scenes, new artwork from illustrator Liadh Young, and interactive epilogues exploring the futures of each character in the game.

“Erasing has all these complicated emotions, it can be uplifting but it can be bittersweet too,” McGee said. “In the epilogue, Kasio is asked about the destroyed journal and it's up to the players whether they're sad about it or whether they're excited for the future.”

The Switch version of If Found… lands on October 22nd. The game is set in the ’90s, but it’s being released in 2020, in an era of woke thinking, when gay and transgender people are more out than ever before. McGee came of age as a trans woman in Donegal, a town at the mouth of a river in northeastern Ireland.

“The internet specifically has made everyday gay and trans people a lot more visible, which helps a lot in coming out to yourself,” she said. “When I grew up in Donegal, trans people did not exist in any way, or so I thought anyway. In the ’90s when Kasio came out, she was able to blend and disappear, not necessarily a good thing but a necessary thing back then.”