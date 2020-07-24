Tell us all about your Fitbit Charge 4

Fitbit’s most recent release, the Charge 4, impressed reviewer Valentina Palladino by echoing many of the features that made the company’s Surge model so successful: on-wrist apps, heart rate monitoring and onboard GPS. The Charge 4 also includes Fitbit Pay and Spotify integration, making it a solid upgrade from the Charge 3, as well as a great device for both athletes and the health conscious. Valentina found a lot to like about this fitness wearable but wished the Spotify controls and compatibility were a bit more fleshed out. The $150 Charge 4 ultimately earned a fair score of 82.

If you’re a Fitbit Charge 4 owner, we want to hear how you feel about it. Is it your first Fitbit? If so, what do you like about it? If it isn’t your first, how does it compare to other models? What do you use it most for? And what features do you wish it had? As always, we want to hear all you have to say about it over on the Fitbit Charge 4 product page. Don’t forget, we feature the best reviews in user review roundup articles so include as many details as you can!