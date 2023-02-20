IKEA's Sonos-powered picture frame speaker is $65 off

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

If you're looking to take the first step toward improving your home audio setup beyond your devices' built-in speakers, IKEA and Sonos' Symfonisk lineup is a solid way to get started. The range of WiFi speakers includes several products designed to blend into your home, including one designed to look like artwork. Even better, the Symfonisk picture frame is currently on sale for $195, which is $65 off the regular price, until February 26th. It's available in black and white .

The Symfonisk picture frame is part of the Sonos ecosystem, so it should play nicely with any other speakers you have from the company. It's compatible with AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect, and you can use it to play audio from a host of streaming services. Moreover, you can pair two of the speakers together for stereo sound.

In addition to having the option to wall hang the Symfonisk picture frame, you'll be able to flip out its feet and rest it against a wall or other surface. In truth, the "picture frame" descriptor is a little misleading, since you can't simply drop in your favorite photo of your loved ones. However, you can swap the front panel for a different look or use third-party services to print custom covers.