IMDb TV lands on Xfinity Flex and X1 set-top boxes

Amazon's free streaming app is available via a pay TV service for the first time.
Kris Holt
08.17.21
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
August 17th, 2021
IMDb TV on Xfinity
Amazon/Comcast

There's another way to access IMDb TV as of today. Amazon's free, ad-supported streaming service is now available on Comcast’s Xfinity Flex and Xfinity X1 set-top boxes. As with other apps, you can access IMDb TV using the Xfinity Voice Remote.

Along with a batch of original shows, a bunch of popular third-party TV series and movies are available on IMDb TV, including Chicago Fire, All in the Family and The Hunger Games. Amazon recently struck a deal with Universal for movie streaming rights, which includes bringing films from the studio's 2020 and 2021 theatrical slates, such as The Invisible Man and F9, to IMDb TV.

Amazon says X1 marks the first pay TV partnership for IMDb TV. The move follows the release of standalone IMDb TV apps for Android and iOS earlier this month. IMDb TV is also available on Roku, Android TV devices, Xbox and PlayStation consoles and some smart TVs, as well as Fire TV and as a channel in the Amazon Prime Video app.

