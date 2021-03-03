Amazon Fire TV adds more live channels, including IMDb TV and Plex

Amazon has bolstered Fire TV's lineup of live TV services with a few more options. IMDb TV, XUMO and Amazon’s news app are available now and Plex's live TV service will be integrated into the Live features soon. All of those apps are free, ad-supported services. You'll now see channels and other content from those apps in the Live tab, On Row rows and the Universal Channel Guide.

Meanwhile, Alexa is now a bit more useful for live TV. You'll be able to ask the voice assistant to play specific programs rather than asking it to switch to a different channel. You might say “Alexa, play Good Morning America” or “Alexa, play the Seahawks game” and Fire TV should change the channel to that show or game.

Elsewhere, live TV programs now work with the App Peek feature in the updated Fire TV interface. When you hover over an app, you can see what's playing to help you decide whether to watch.