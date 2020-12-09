Amazon's redesigned Fire TV interface adds user profiles and a new look

Back when Amazon announced its latest Fire TV products -- namely, the third-generation Fire TV Stick ($40) and the Fire TV Stick Lite ($30) -- it also said it was going to roll out a new Fire TV interface this year. Well, that time has finally arrived. Not only does the Fire TV UI have a new look, it has a few additional features such as the addition of User Profiles. According to Amazon, these changes are all aimed at improving content discovery and making it easier to find what you want.

Amazon

The most obvious UI change is simply in the way it looks. For example, there is now a new “Home” destination page, with a Main Menu navigation bar in the center of the screen plus various show recommendations arranged underneath it.