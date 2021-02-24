Amazon's Luna cloud gaming service is now open to all Fire TV users

Amazon joined Google and NVIDIA in the cloud gaming ring last year with the launch of Luna. However, with the service starting life in early access through a small invite-only trial in the US, rollout has been slow. But, four months after its launch, Luna is now taking another small step toward expanding its audience.

As part of the latest stage of its early access program, Amazon is now offering the gaming service to all US users of its Fire TV products in the hopes of capturing gamers who prefer the big screen experience. The Verge reports that Fire TV users can jump right in if they download the app and grab a 7-day free trial to the Luna+ channel, which otherwise costs $6 per month. That gives you access to a revolving lineup of games including Control, Metro Exodus, Sonic Mania, and GRiD. From there, Amazon is hoping to turn you into a Luna lifer, with the option to also sign up to the Ubisoft+ channel, where you can instantly play the likes of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watchdogs: Legion.

Compatible devices include the Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick (2nd & 3rd generation), Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV (3rd generation), Fire TV Cube, Toshiba Fire TV Edition, and Insignia Fire TV Edition. And Luna in early access supports a resolution of up to 1080p and 60fps — though you need a recommended internet speed of at least 10 Mbps.

As with Stadia and GeForce Now, you can play Luna using compatible third-party Bluetooth controllers. But if you want to try Amazon's own controller, which it claims can reduce latency by 20 to 30 milliseconds, you can also now grab that without an invitation for $70. Note, you can still apply for an invitation to use Luna on PC and Mac and through web apps on iPhone and iPad.