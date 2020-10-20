Amazon's Luna game streaming platform is now in early access

Just a few weeks after Amazon revealed its game streaming service Luna, it's now in early access. The company said hundreds of thousands of people applied for a spot in the program, and a small number of them will receive invitations starting today. More people will be invited to try Amazon Luna in the coming months.

Amazon's looking for feedback from folks who are checking out Luna in early access. They'll be able to try more than 50 games on the Luna+ Game Channel (which costs $6/month, at least for now). They'll also be able to play the likes of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla through the Ubisoft Channel, which will be available soon.