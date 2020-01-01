Twitch clarifies its ban on terrorist and extremist content

Last year, a shooter broadcast their attack on a German synagogue live on Twitch. Other terrorist attacks have been livestreamed on other platforms in recent years.

Tackling extremist and terrorist content is a difficult problem for platforms such as Twitch and Facebook. An outright ban on such material probably isn’t enough to prevent attackers from livestreaming their assualts or bad actors from encouraging other users to commit heinous acts.

Still, platforms need to use every tool at their disposal to clamp down on such actions. Though Twitch has long had a zero-tolerance approach to hateful content, spelling out what is and isn’t allowed as explicitly as possible can’t hurt.

Here’s the language Twitch added to its guidelines: