Ubisoft's game streaming service hits Stadia and Amazon Luna soon

When Amazon announced its Luna game streaming service last month, it said there’d be a channel for Ubisoft games along with its own library. The publisher has now revealed that folks who have received early access to Luna can try out a beta of its channel starting on November 10th. Ubisoft+ (which until now was called Uplay+) will also arrive on Google Stadia by the end of the year.
Ubisoft+ costs $15/month and it includes more than 100 games on PC — it’s not yet clear how many titles you’ll be able to play on Luna or Stadia. You’ll have access to upcoming big hitters like Watch Dogs: Legion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Immortals Fenyx Rising. The service supports cross-platform progression as well, so you’d be able to play a bit of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Luna on an iPhone or PC and continue where you left off on Stadia on an Android tablet.