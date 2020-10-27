Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Ubisoft

Ubisoft's game streaming service hits Stadia and Amazon Luna soon

Uplay+ also has a new name: Ubisoft+.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
October 27, 2020
Comments
82 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Ubisoft Plus
Ubisoft

When Amazon announced its Luna game streaming service last month, it said there’d be a channel for Ubisoft games along with its own library. The publisher has now revealed that folks who have received early access to Luna can try out a beta of its channel starting on November 10th. Ubisoft+ (which until now was called Uplay+) will also arrive on Google Stadia by the end of the year.

Ubisoft+ costs $15/month and it includes more than 100 games on PC — it’s not yet clear how many titles you’ll be able to play on Luna or Stadia. You’ll have access to upcoming big hitters like Watch Dogs: Legion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Immortals Fenyx Rising. The service supports cross-platform progression as well, so you’d be able to play a bit of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Luna on an iPhone or PC and continue where you left off on Stadia on an Android tablet.

You won’t have to subscribe to the Luna+ channel or Stadia Pro to use Ubisoft+ on either game streaming platform. You can access it on both of them as well as PC on the same monthly plan. Luna is in early access, however, so you’ll need to wait for Amazon to invite you in.

Ubisoft is rolling out the name change a little over a year after Uplay+ debuted on PC. Stadia support was announced all the way back in June 2019 too, so it’s taken quite some time for Ubisoft to bring its service to Google’s platform.

There’s no word as yet on console support for Ubisoft+, however. “We’re not closing any opportunities in terms of where this will take us, but it’s just that this [Stadia and Luna support] is what we’ve been working on so far,” Ubisoft’s associate director of subscription Alexia Brumé told The Verge.

The Ubisoft+ updates follow news of the publisher overhauling its Uplay and Ubisoft Club services. It’s combining those into a hub called Ubisoft Connect, which will make its bow on Thursday. It’s intended as a way for players to connect across Ubisoft games on various platforms. It also lays the foundation for richer cross-play and cross-platform progression features in the company’s titles.

In this article: amazon, amazon luna, game streaming, googlestadia, amazonluna, ubisoftplus, google, uplay, luna, google stadia, gamestreaming, ubisoft, stadia, uplay plus, ubisoft plus, uplayplus, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
82 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft Excel spreadsheets now take custom live data

Microsoft Excel spreadsheets now take custom live data

View
Intel's 11th-gen Rocket Lake desktop CPUs will max out at 8 cores

Intel's 11th-gen Rocket Lake desktop CPUs will max out at 8 cores

View
Amazon is matching many of Best Buy's early Black Friday deals

Amazon is matching many of Best Buy's early Black Friday deals

View
Jabra Elite 85t review: Noise-blocking comfort that rivals the best

Jabra Elite 85t review: Noise-blocking comfort that rivals the best

View
Watch a self-driving Roborace car drive directly into a wall

Watch a self-driving Roborace car drive directly into a wall

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr