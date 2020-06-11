Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Jessica Conditt/Engadget

Google ‘experiments’ with Stadia access on more Android phones

There’s no guarantee that it will run well, though.
Marc DeAngelis
36m ago
Comments
17 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google Stadia
Jessica Conditt/Engadget

Google Stadia is a good idea -- on-demand cloud gaming -- but it’s mostly been a disappointment thus far. The library is lacking, performance is iffy and the mobile app only works on certain Android phones. Google announced that it’s fixing that last complaint -- any Android phone that can access the Stadia app can try out the company’s gaming pipe dream. However, this is just a test -- or an “experiment” as Google calls it.

To try it out, download the app, go to the settings menu and find the “Experiments” tab, then choose “Play on this device.” Performance may be lackluster, depending on your phone, but it may be worth checking out if you’re desperate for some gaming on the go.

Speaking of, you may not even need to bring a controller with you if you want to play Stadia on your phone or tablet. The app’s new mobile touch controls overlay transparent buttons, analog sticks and a directional pad onto the screen. You can use these in place of a controller for any Stadia game. This type of setup can be frustrating, but it might do in a pinch. To try it out, load a game without a controller connected and select “Try touch gamepad.”

While these updates probably won’t convince those skeptical of Stadia to join Google’s cloud gaming service, it does show that the company is putting some thought into it and is helping users get more out of their investment. Hopefully more improvements are on the way.

In this article: google, stadia, google stadia, android, cloud gaming, services, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
17 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
Over 100 Switch titles are discounted in Nintendo’s summer sale

Over 100 Switch titles are discounted in Nintendo’s summer sale

View
Adobe officially debuts Photoshop Camera for iOS and Android

Adobe officially debuts Photoshop Camera for iOS and Android

View
Xiaomi's $32 Mi Band 5 has a bigger screen, better tracking and simpler charging

Xiaomi's $32 Mi Band 5 has a bigger screen, better tracking and simpler charging

View
'Call of Duty: Warzone' season four adds random mid-match twists

'Call of Duty: Warzone' season four adds random mid-match twists

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr