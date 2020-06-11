Google ‘experiments’ with Stadia access on more Android phones

Google Stadia is a good idea -- on-demand cloud gaming -- but it’s mostly been a disappointment thus far. The library is lacking, performance is iffy and the mobile app only works on certain Android phones. Google announced that it’s fixing that last complaint -- any Android phone that can access the Stadia app can try out the company’s gaming pipe dream. However, this is just a test -- or an “experiment” as Google calls it.

To try it out, download the app, go to the settings menu and find the “Experiments” tab, then choose “Play on this device.” Performance may be lackluster, depending on your phone, but it may be worth checking out if you’re desperate for some gaming on the go.