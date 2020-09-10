'Immortals Fenyx Rising' is Ubisoft's love letter to 'Breath of the Wild'

You play as Fenyx, a human who ends up wielding the power of the gods to save the world from an evil curse. During a brief remote play session, I didn't get much of a backstory — but honestly I didn't really need one. She's a powerful warrior who can glide and float with the wings of Daidalos, fight using swords and axes, and go toe-to-toe with giant mythical monsters. What else do you need to know?

The Breath of the Wild influences are clear from the start: Fenyx can climb and glide anywhere, but she's limited by a stamina meter. Ubisoft can't help but overstuff its open world map with a ton of icons, but there are also a fair amount of visual cues to guide you to your destinations within the world. And there are also plenty of dungeons with puzzles to solve strewn throughout the world.

There's so much Zelda in Immortals: Fenyx Rising it's almost embarrassing. Still, I also found myself enjoying it throughout my session. Traversing the fantastical Greek island is a blast, no matter if you're on foot, riding your (seemingly magical) steed or flying through the air. And the combat feels more akin to something like Devil May Cry than Assassin's Creed. I dove into battles head-first, balancing my weapons skills with an assortment of godly powers. (And sure, you can stealth attack some enemies if you miss sneaking about.)