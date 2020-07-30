'Hyper Scape' is coming to PS4 and Xbox One on August 11th

Hyper Scape, Ubisoft’s free-to-play battle royale, is making its way to consoles in a couple of weeks. It’ll arrive on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 11th.

PC players have been able to try an open beta of Hyper Scape over the last several weeks. That’ll close on August 2nd, but they’ll be able to rejoin the action on the same day as their console cohorts. Any items you unlocked during the beta, whether from the current battle pass or the store, will still be yours after the game’s full launch. You’ll be able to access them on console too, via the cross-progression feature.