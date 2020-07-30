Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Ubisoft

'Hyper Scape' is coming to PS4 and Xbox One on August 11th

The battle royale will add a new gun and ability when Season 1 starts on the same day.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
14m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A promo image for Ubisoft's battle royale, Hyper Scape.
Ubisoft

Hyper Scape, Ubisoft’s free-to-play battle royale, is making its way to consoles in a couple of weeks. It’ll arrive on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 11th.

PC players have been able to try an open beta of Hyper Scape over the last several weeks. That’ll close on August 2nd, but they’ll be able to rejoin the action on the same day as their console cohorts. Any items you unlocked during the beta, whether from the current battle pass or the store, will still be yours after the game’s full launch. You’ll be able to access them on console too, via the cross-progression feature.

Season 1 of Hyper Scape is called “The First Principle” and it’ll also start on August 11th. It’ll introduce more limited-time modes, along with a new gun called the Dragonfly and hack (or ability) named Magnet. Those will bring the total number of hacks and weapons to 11 each. You’ll be able to try an event in which all melee attacks result in an instant kill. There will be free and premium 100-tier battle passes, as well as additional lore about this futuristic universe.

If you play the game or watch at least an hour of Hyper Scape Twitch streams with the Crowncast extension enabled before August 2nd, you’ll earn 600 of the in-game currency, Bitcrowns. Speaking of that extension, which is integrated with the game, it’ll have a new feature when Season 1 starts. If you donate Twitch Bits to a Hyper Scape streamer who uses it, you can generate a visual effect that pops up in-game as they’re playing.

In this article: hyper scape, hyperscape, battle royale, battleroyale, ubisoft, games, video games, pc, ps4, playstation 4, playstation4, xbox one, xboxone, videogames, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

HMD's Nokia 8.3 5G 'flagship' is coming to the US this fall

HMD's Nokia 8.3 5G 'flagship' is coming to the US this fall

View
'Avengers: Endgame' directors will make Netflix's most expensive film yet

'Avengers: Endgame' directors will make Netflix's most expensive film yet

View
Playing 'Flight Simulator' at home feels like meditation

Playing 'Flight Simulator' at home feels like meditation

View
'Microsoft Flight Simulator' will support one VR headset this fall

'Microsoft Flight Simulator' will support one VR headset this fall

View
HBO app replaces HBO Now on Fire TV devices August 1st

HBO app replaces HBO Now on Fire TV devices August 1st

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr