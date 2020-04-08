Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Jessica Conditt / Engadget

Stadia Pro is free for two months starting today

Current subscribers also get two free months.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
99 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google Stadia
Jessica Conditt / Engadget

It took a while, but Google is finally making it easier for people to check out Stadia. Starting today, people in 14 countries around the world will be able to sign up for two free months of Stadia Pro. The full list is as follows: the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.

With the signup offer, you no longer need to buy one of Google’s hardware bundles to get access to the platform. Instead, all you need to do is visit the Stadia website, sign up and download the companion Android or iOS app — though you’ll need to provide a USB-compatible controller or keyboard and mouse. When you first launch the service, you’ll get access to nine games, one of which is Destiny 2. If you’re already a Stadia Pro subscriber, Google won’t charge you for the next two months.

After the trial period, Stadia’s Pro tier costs $10 per month. It allows you to play games in 4K (most of the time, anyway), and get discounts on games and DLC. You also get a handful of free titles every month. With the free tier, on the other hand, games max out at 1080p and you need to buy the titles you want to play.

Google’s Phil Harrison says the decision to give two months of Stadia Pro away for free comes in response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. “We’re facing some of the most challenging times in recent memory. Keeping social distance is vital, but staying home for long periods can be difficult and feel isolating. Video games can be a valuable way to socialize with friends and family when you’re stuck at home,” he wrote on the company’s Keyword blog.

On that note, Google says it’s temporarily adjusting the default streaming resolution of games to 1080p, down from 4K, to limit the platform’s impact on internet networks. You can switch back to 4K streaming through the Stadia app.

Google’s new introductory offer is likely to make at least some people forget about Stadia’s sometimes disappointing launch. While not exactly a flop, Stadia didn’t launch with all the features Google promised when it detailed the service at GDC 2019. Fans have had to wait to do things like play their game library at 4K over the web, which had led to community dissent. But it’s hard to complain when you get something for free.

In this article: Stadia, cloud gaming, video games, covid-19, coronavirus, Google, thebuyersguide, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
99 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The best games for Nintendo Switch

The best games for Nintendo Switch

View
Stadia Pro is free for two months starting today

Stadia Pro is free for two months starting today

View
Google algorithm lets robots teach themselves to walk

Google algorithm lets robots teach themselves to walk

View
Paramount cancels movie's theatrical release in favor of Netflix

Paramount cancels movie's theatrical release in favor of Netflix

View
Netflix’s ‘Space Force’ spoof starring Steve Carell arrives on May 29th

Netflix’s ‘Space Force’ spoof starring Steve Carell arrives on May 29th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr