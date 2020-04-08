Stadia Pro is free for two months starting today

It took a while, but Google is finally making it easier for people to check out Stadia. Starting today, people in 14 countries around the world will be able to sign up for two free months of Stadia Pro. The full list is as follows: the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.
With the signup offer, you no longer need to buy one of Google’s hardware bundles to get access to the platform. Instead, all you need to do is visit the Stadia website, sign up and download the companion Android or iOS app — though you’ll need to provide a USB-compatible controller or keyboard and mouse. When you first launch the service, you’ll get access to nine games, one of which is Destiny 2. If you’re already a Stadia Pro subscriber, Google won’t charge you for the next two months.