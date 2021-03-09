Amazon’s IMDb TV comes to more devices, including PS4 and LG Smart TVs

Amazon is expanding US availability of its free, ad-supported IMDb TV streaming app. As of today, you can access the platform on LG Smart TVs, PlayStation 4, NVIDIA Shield and TiVo Stream 4K. If you own a TV from LG, the app is available on models made between 2018 and 2021, including those with OLED panels.

Today’s announcement follows IMDb TV’s recent expansion to Roku, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Sony Android TVs and Chromecast with Google TV devices. Since March 3rd, you’ve also been able to access IMDb TV content through an Amazon Fire TV live channel . Provided you’re willing to sit through commercials, you can watch movies like Arrival and The Lincoln Lawyer through the app. Amazon Studios originals like Top Class are also available.