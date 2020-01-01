India will provide ID cards that store all your medical data

India is about to make a big gamble on health data. The country has announced plans (via NDTV) to give every Indian a “Health ID” card that stores medical information like conditions and prescriptions in a “common database.” Doctors and pharmacies will update it with each physical or virtual visit. Ideally, you’d never have to brief doctors on your history or worry that they’ll prescribe a conflicting treatment.
The government is at least somewhat aware of privacy issues. Card owners would have to grant temporary access to their data with each use, ideally preventing abuse and security issues.