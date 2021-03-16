All four Indiana Jones movies are coming home in 4K on June 8th

Back in 2012 Paramount gave Indiana Jones fans what they were asking for with a full 1080p quality Blu-ray set of the three movies everyone wanted to see (Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade) plus the other one (Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull). Now, for the 40th anniversary of the release of the first movie, it's proving that physical media isn't dead yet by returning with an even higher quality Ultra HD Blu-ray set of all four movies.

Paramount Home Entertainment

This edition is purely for A/V fans, as the seven hours of extras haven't been updated from previous releases. What you will get however is each movie remastered in 4K with Dolby Vision and HDR-10, as well as audio that has been remixed at Skywalker Sound by original sound designer Ben Burtt to make Dolby Atmos soundtracks. According to Paramount, "Each film has been meticulously remastered from 4K scans of the original negatives with extensive visual effects work done to ensure the most pristine and highest quality image," and all picture work has been approved by director Steven Spielberg.

The set also includes digital copies (of unspecified quality) but once it's available, you'll probably also be able to find the movies available in Ultra HD via various streaming video on-demand platforms. There's no official word on how much the 5-disc collection will cost in either standard or steelbook packaging (the standard Blu-rays are available for $30 if you don't need HDR or object-based surround sound), but it will go on sale June 8th.