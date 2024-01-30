Indie platformer Celeste gets a short, free 3D spinoff for its sixth anniversary

You can download Celeste 64: Fragments of the Mountain on Windows and Linux right now.

It's been six years since Maddy Makes Games released Celeste , a tough but heartfelt 2D platformer that turned out to be one of the most memorable indie games of the last decade. It was one of our favorite games of 2018 too . To mark the anniversary, the studio has created a 3D spinoff that you can play for free right now.

Celeste 64: Fragments of the Mountain has many of the hallmarks of the original game. You'll once again take control of Madeline as she attempts to traverse difficult terrain, only this time there's an added dimension. Madeline can jump, dash and climb her way up perilous floating platforms while avoiding spikes and pitfalls. There are some Easter eggs for fans to discover too. As ever, Madeline's movement is slick and, based on some brief hands-on time, Celeste 64: Fragments of the Mountain is an enjoyable, fresh dose of this universe.

Gear up for the Celeste 6th Anniversary Challenge! 🗻



Celeste 64: Fragments of the Mountain is here and you can play it on @itchio.



👉 https://t.co/By2BxOUwx9 pic.twitter.com/N4ILmFEYmN — Celeste (@celeste_game) January 30, 2024

"Relive the magic of Celeste Mountain alongside Madeline in this small, heartfelt 3D platformer," Maddy Makes Games wrote in the game's description. "Created in a week(ish) by the Celeste team to celebrate the game’s sixth anniversary."

Unsurprisingly, given the original game's popularity in the speedrunning community, players are already blitzing through the new installment . Some are already getting to the finish line in under a minute, while it took one player just over 26 minutes to complete a 100 percent run (on their first attempt) by finding all the collectible items. Best of all, composer Lena Raine crafted a new soundtrack inspired by Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine that plays off the original Celeste score.