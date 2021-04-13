NASA's Mars copter needs a software update ahead of its flight test

Ingenuity's team is dealing with a 'command sequence issue' with new flight control software.
April 13th, 2021
NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter unlocked its rotor blades, allowing them to spin freely, on April 7, 2021, the 47th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. They had been held in place since before launch, and the unlocking is one of several milestones that must be met before the helicopter can attempt the first powered, controlled flight on another planet. This image was captured by the Mastcam-Z imager on NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover on the following sol, April 8, 2021.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

After reviewing the data from an earlier test, the team behind NASA's Ingenuity copter laid out a plan to get it ready to take flight on Mars. While a timeline for its flight test is still up in the air, the team is modifying and reinstalling the copter's flight control software to deal with a "command sequence issue." 

We've all probably had one or two software installations go wrong, and those weren't being delivered wirelessly over 174 million miles to the first vehicle that will attempt powered flight on another planet. Predictably, the team is taking their to test out the new software here first, before uploading it and hopefully setting a date for more tests next week.

