Instacart is expanding Costco pharmacy deliveries nationwide

Instacart is expanding Costco pharmacy deliveries to almost 200 locations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, New York, Washington and Washington DC. It plans to bring the service, which it started testing in November in California and Washington, to other parts of the country in the coming months.

You can receive a text notification from a Costco pharmacy when your prescription's ready, which will include a link to schedule a delivery. After confirming your prescription, you'll be able to add household goods and groceries to your order -- that could be a handy way to save on the delivery fee if your medication costs less than $35.