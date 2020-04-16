Latest in Gear

Image credit: Instacart

Instacart is expanding Costco pharmacy deliveries nationwide

They're now available in seven states and Washington DC.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
41m ago
Comments
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Screenshots depicting the Costco pharmacy delivery process in the Instacart app.
Instacart

Sponsored Links

Instacart is expanding Costco pharmacy deliveries to almost 200 locations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, New York, Washington and Washington DC. It plans to bring the service, which it started testing in November in California and Washington, to other parts of the country in the coming months. 

You can receive a text notification from a Costco pharmacy when your prescription's ready, which will include a link to schedule a delivery. After confirming your prescription, you'll be able to add household goods and groceries to your order -- that could be a handy way to save on the delivery fee if your medication costs less than $35.

In eligible states, you'll be able to request contactless delivery for most medications to limit direct contact with Instacart shoppers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ll scan your ID to confirm your identity, so you won't need to sign for your items (you'll need to show your ID either way). You'll also need to be over 18 to use the service. 

Meanwhile, Instacart’s hiring hundreds of thousands more shoppers. The company said that, last week, order volume rose by more than 400 percent compared with the same period last year. The size of an average order is also more than 25 percent larger month-over-month as folks stock up on various items.

In this article: instacart, costco, delivery, medication, pharmacy, covid-19, coronavirus, no contact, services, business, health, medicine, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Crysis Remastered' is coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch

'Crysis Remastered' is coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch

View
An upcoming macOS update may help your MacBook’s battery last longer

An upcoming macOS update may help your MacBook’s battery last longer

View
Apple finally offers a reasonably priced graphics upgrade for the Mac Pro

Apple finally offers a reasonably priced graphics upgrade for the Mac Pro

View
Impossible Burger will soon be available in over 1,000 grocery stores

Impossible Burger will soon be available in over 1,000 grocery stores

View
Lenovo's new gaming laptops include an AMD Ryzen 4000-powered model

Lenovo's new gaming laptops include an AMD Ryzen 4000-powered model

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr