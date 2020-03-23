Latest in Gear

Image credit:

Instacart is hiring 300,000 full-time grocery shoppers

The company will provide with paid sick leave in case they're diagnosed with COVID-19.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
22m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Boston Globe via Getty Images

Instacart plans to hire an additional 300,000 full-time contractors to help it deliver groceries to people during the coronavirus pandemic. With so many individuals and families stuck inside as a result of social distancing measures and shelter in place orders in states like California, Instacart says order volume has increased by 150 percent over the last few weeks, with people buying more per cart as well.

The company currently operates in about 5,500 cities across the United States and Canada. Instacart's plan will see it hire broadly in states like California and New York. In the former, for instance, it plans to bring on approximately 54,000 new full-time shoppers. In other states like Texas and Florida, it will hire thousands of new contractors as well, and provide them with paid sick leave if they're diagnosed with COVID-19 or need to self-isolate.

With just how much the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the economy, it's likely a lot of people who are desperate for work will take on these delivery jobs, which will put them at higher risk of getting sick. As a consumer, you can use Instacart's new contactless delivery option to help keep those people safe.

In this article: business, coronavirus, covid-19, gear, instacart, services
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

T-Mobile launches its $15 5G plan ahead of the Sprint merger

T-Mobile launches its $15 5G plan ahead of the Sprint merger

View
The next Mars rover will be named 'Perseverance'

The next Mars rover will be named 'Perseverance'

View
ER docs don smart rings to better predict COVID-19 infections

ER docs don smart rings to better predict COVID-19 infections

View
Microsoft warns Windows users of two security holes already under attack

Microsoft warns Windows users of two security holes already under attack

View
400,000 new people have joined Folding@Home's fight against COVID-19

400,000 new people have joined Folding@Home's fight against COVID-19

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr