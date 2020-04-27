Instacart takes steps to discourage 'tip baiting'

Instacart is responding to scrutiny over “tip baiting” by discouraging attempts to stiff shoppers. The grocery delivery service will now require that customers leave feedback if they remove tips entirely, and will reduce the tipping window from three days to 24 hours. It’ll also ban any customer who “consistently and egregiously” baits couriers.

To match, Instacart is also making it easier for those shoppers to get paid. They can now use Instant Cashout to quickly access their tips, not just their main earnings. That shorter tipping window gives them faster access to those tips, too. The company is also waiving cashout fees, if only until July 31st.