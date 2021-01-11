Instagram is letting people publicly participate in Stories for the first time

November 1st, 2021
Following last week’s rollout of link stickers, Instagram is introducing a new sticker called “Add Yours.” The company describes it as a way to create public threads in Stories. It also notes it’s the first time it’s added a way for people to publicly participate in the format. Effectively, the sticker acts as both a prompt for other people to upload their own Stories and a way for them to discover new people to follow. That’s because when you tap on the sticker the interface will display everyone who has contributed to the thread and you can view their Stories from there.

The tool could help Instagram boost engagement at a time when it’s reportedly losing users, especially younger ones, to competing platforms like TikTok. It’s not a coincidence the screenshot the company shared shows teens using the feature to its fullest. Since 2018, Instagram has spent millions advertising to teens in an effort to attract them to the platform.  

