Instagram adds new comment filtering tools to combat bullying

Instagram is ramping up its anti-bullying measures with a series of updates meant to give users more control over how others interact with their account. Among the changes: new comment filtering tools and restrictions on tagging and mentions. The updates come alongside Facebook’s Community Standards Enforcement Report, which highlights the company’s work to combat hate speech, bullying and other rule-breaking behavior.
For Instagram users who face harassment, the new comment controls could have the most immediate impact as the new feature, rolling out now, gives users the ability to address problematic comments en masse. With the new tool, users can select up to 25 comments and block or restrict the offending accounts all at once.