Instagram bans hundreds of accounts in OGUsers takedown

Because of the value associated with these handles, these accounts also become frequent targets for hackers who often use SIM-swapping attacks to take over the accounts. According to Instagram, OGUser members also resort to other tactics, like harassment and extortion. “Today, we’re removing hundreds of accounts connected to members of the OGUsers forum,” an Instagram spokesperson said in a statement. “They harass, extort and cause harm to the Instagram community, and we will continue to do all we can to make it difficult for them to profit from Instagram usernames.”

While not the first time Instagram has gone after people associated with OGUsers, it’s the first time the company has publicly named it as part of a mass-takedown. The forum was also linked to the massive Twitter hack last summer, when Bitcoin scammers were able to access the accounts of Barack Obama, Elon Musk and other high-profile Twitter users. According to security journalist Brian Krebs, TikTok and Twitter also took action against accounts associated with OGUsers.