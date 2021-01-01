Instagram bans hundreds of accounts in OGUsers takedown

Instagram has banned hundreds of accounts tied to the notorious “OGUsers” forum, where members buy and sell stolen social media accounts. The company is also going after some of the forum’s highest-profile members, threatening legal action if they continue to use Instagram and break its rules, Motherboard reported.
Instagram says it disabled about 400 accounts, which were behind a number of handles that are considered valuable by people who trade in social media accounts. These “OG” usernames, often short, unique words, are thought of as status symbols and are often bought and sold for thousands of dollars via forums like OGUsers. One such account disabled in Thursday’s takedown was @trusted, which was used by an OGUsers member who acted as middleman, according to Motherboard.