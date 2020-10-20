Latest in Gear

Image credit: Instagram

Instagram makes it easier for its most popular users to make money

The app is expanding badges and commercials in IGTV videos.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
27m ago
Comments
6 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Instagram is making its badges for live streams available to more than 50,000 accounts.
Instagram

Sponsored Links

Instagram is opening up its monetization tools to more influencers. The company is expanding access to two features that will make it easier for the app’s “creators” to make money. Instagram now allows more than 50,000 influencers around the world to sell “badges” during live streams, the company said in an update. 

First introduced in May, badges are a way for fans to make themselves more visible during a live stream, while influencers may opt to give badge-holders on-air shoutouts or other favorable treatment. Instagram says it will temporarily match whatever its creators make from badge sales (up to $5,000 per account) as it widens availability. The company is also expanding its test of commercials in IGTV, which allows creators to earn a share of the ad revenue generated from longer videos, though it’s still limited to only a few hundred US-based accounts for now. 

The new tools are part of Instagram’s effort to help its most popular users make money, and catch up to the monetization features already offered by YouTube, Twitch and other platforms. Until now, Instagram influencers have mostly relied on brand deals or traffic to online stores to monetize their following, but they haven’t been able to share in ad revenue or sell in-app perks. 

The new features could also help Instagram make money from sourced other than advertising. While the company will let creators keep 100 percent of what they make from badges for now, Instagram has said it will “explore” a revenue sharing arrangement at some point in the future. And, if badges are successful, it’s not difficult to imagine the app could one day add more perks to its lineup.

In this article: instagram, Facebook, Social media, Instagram Live, IGTV, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
6 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google adds Nest Secure to its list of discontinued projects

Google adds Nest Secure to its list of discontinued projects

View
LG's rollable OLED TV goes on sale for $87,000

LG's rollable OLED TV goes on sale for $87,000

View
Apple will reportedly add 5G support for iPhone 12 in dual SIM mode

Apple will reportedly add 5G support for iPhone 12 in dual SIM mode

View
iPhone 12 and 12 Pro review: Apple enters the 5G era

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro review: Apple enters the 5G era

View
New trailer for 'The Mandalorian' season two brings back most of our old friends

New trailer for 'The Mandalorian' season two brings back most of our old friends

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr