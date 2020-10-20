Instagram makes it easier for its most popular users to make money

Instagram is opening up its monetization tools to more influencers. The company is expanding access to two features that will make it easier for the app’s “creators” to make money. Instagram now allows more than 50,000 influencers around the world to sell “badges” during live streams, the company said in an update.

First introduced in May, badges are a way for fans to make themselves more visible during a live stream, while influencers may opt to give badge-holders on-air shoutouts or other favorable treatment. Instagram says it will temporarily match whatever its creators make from badge sales (up to $5,000 per account) as it widens availability. The company is also expanding its test of commercials in IGTV, which allows creators to earn a share of the ad revenue generated from longer videos, though it’s still limited to only a few hundred US-based accounts for now.