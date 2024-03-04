Instagram finally lets you edit DMs

Instagram launched direct messaging tools way back in 2013, but there hasn’t been a way to edit them after the fact. That changes today. Meta just rolled out a software update for the Instagram app that finally allows for DM edits, with one major caveat. You only have 15 minutes to make any changes.

Here’s how it works. Once you send a direct message and realize you made a huge blunder, like “accidentally” professing your love to an old college buddy, just press and hold on the sent message. This will create a dropdown menu. Look for “edit” and make the required changes. Nobody will ever be the wiser, as long as you got there within 15 minutes.

Meta

This isn’t the only change to DMs found with today’s update. You can also pin up to three of your favorite direct messages on top of the feed, which is useful in the case of ongoing conversations. This can be done with standard one-on-one chats and group chats. Just hold on the conversation tab, look for the dropdown and tap “pin” to make the move.

The update also makes it easier to toggle read receipts on and off, depending on personal preference. The rest of today’s new features are cosmetic. There are new DM themes, and some include unique animations. Finally, the update features a way to save your favorite stickers in your DMs for easy access. Just hold on the sticker and it’ll be there next time you want it.