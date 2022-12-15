Instagram's latest feature helps hacked users regain account access

Instagram is introducing more safety and security tools. These include a hub where people can go to report and resolve account access issues they're having. This could be hugely beneficial for hacked users who are struggling to regain access to their accounts.

If you can't log in, you can visit the hub on the Instagram website . Instagram will ask whether the issue concerns a hacked account, forgotten password, impersonation, loss of two-factor authentication method or disabled account. Once you select the issue, you can follow a string of steps to help you access your account again.

One method you can use to verify an account is actually yours is to ask others to confirm your identity. If you get locked out of an account, you can get two Instagram friends to verify your identity. Instagram started testing this feature earlier this year and now it's available to everyone. Your friends will have 24 hours to respond to the request. If they do, Instagram will let you reset your password.

Meanwhile, Instagram says it's employing more measures to prevent account hacking in the first place. The service is removing accounts that its systems deem malicious, such as those that are impersonating others. A new test involves sending you a warning "if an account that we suspect may be impersonating someone requests to follow you." In the coming months, Instagram will start sending warnings to those who get a DM from an account that may be impersonating a business.

On top of all that, you'll start seeing the blue badge for verified accounts in more places. Along with profiles, you'll now see the badge on Stories and DMs. The badge will show up in the feed soon as well. Instagram says this will help users know if an account they're interacting with is the real deal.