Instagram now shows creators how well their live videos and Reels are doing

Instagram users with business and creator accounts can access various metrics called insights that show them how their posts are doing. Now, the social network is giving them access to even more data by launching insights for Reels and Live video. While Live video has been available on the platform for a while now, Reels is a fairly new feature addition: Instagram rolled it out last year after months of testing, giving users an alternative to TikTok that lives within the app itself.

With the new insights data in place, users will be able to see how many plays, likes, comments, saves and shares their short-form Reel videos get and how many accounts they reach. For Live videos, the insights page will show the number of comments and shares they get, the number of accounts they reach and of their peak concurrent viewers.

Instagram

In addition, Instagram has updated the Account Insights page, which is accessible via the pull-down menu on the upper-right corner, with more useful information. Its Reach section now divides accounts interacting with a user's content into followers and non-followers. Further, it ranks content based on reach and account type interaction to give users an idea on what's most effective for their audiences.

Instagram will start rolling out new preset time frame options in the Insights page over the coming months, as well, so users can filter data in ways other than seeing numbers for the last 7 or 30 days. Finally, users will be able to access insights data on desktop in the near future. Instagram promises more updates for the feature throughout the year, though, to help businesses looking to grow their audiences and engage their followers.