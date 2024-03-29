Instagram is working on new Reels feed that combines two users' interests

Instagram is working on a feature that would recommend Reels to you and a friend based on videos you've shared with each other and your individual interests. Reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi unearthed the feature, which is called Blend. Instagram confirmed to TechCrunch that it's testing Blend internally and it hasn't started trialing it publicly. It may be the case that Blend never sees the light of day, though it's always intriguing to find out about the ideas Instagram is toying with.

The platform hasn't revealed more details about how Blend will work, though the idea seems to be that Instagram users and one of their besties will discover new Reels together instead of one of them finding a video they like and DMing it to the other. It would make sense for Blend to have an indicator that the other person has already seen a particular Reel so that the two people who have access to the feed can start chatting about it.

TikTok doesn't have a feature along these lines, as TechCrunch notes, so Blend could give Instagram an advantage when it comes to folks who like to check out short-form videos together. As with many of the other features platforms of this ilk introduce, Blend fundamentally seems to be about increasing engagement.