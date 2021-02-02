Instagram adds ‘recently deleted’ to protect your posts from hackers

Instagram’s latest feature could help protect your post history from hackers. The app is adding a new “recently deleted” feature, which adds an extra step before a post can be permanently removed from your account. The feature is similar to the “recently deleted” folder in the Photos app on iOS: Delete a post and it will appear in a separate section of your profile for 30 days. These posts aren’t viewable to anyone else, but they’ll remain visible to the account owner in case you have second thoughts and want to restore them.

According to Instagram, it’s also an additional safeguard against hackers who frequently target Instagram accounts. People whose accounts are hacked often have all of their posts removed before they can regain access, which can be a devastating loss for those who rely on their Instagram presence for their business or to keep track of family photos.