Instagram will make suspicious accounts verify their identities

Instagram is taking new steps to root out bots and other accounts trying to manipulate its platform. The company says it will start asking some users to verify their identities if it suspects “potential inauthentic behavior.”
Instagram stresses that the new policy won’t affect most users, but that it will target accounts that seem suspicious. “This includes accounts potentially engaged in coordinated inauthentic behavior, or when we see the majority of someone's followers are in a different country to their location, or if we find signs of automation, such as bot accounts,” the company writes.