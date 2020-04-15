Latest in Gear

Image credit: Instagram

Instagram is helping restaurants by making food pics shoppable

Buttons and stickers bring customers to ChowNow’s ordering page.
Marc DeAngelis
34m ago
Comments
45 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Instagram Shoppable Restaurants Stickers
Instagram

Restaurants have been particularly hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Instagram is hoping to help these businesses -- which have had to shift quickly to only supplying take-out and delivery -- by partnering with ordering platform ChowNow. Restaurants can add stickers to Instagram photos and stories, which can either bring users to order forms that are pre-filled with the depicted meal, or a page for buying gift cards. Food is one of the most popular subjects on Instagram, so this could help restaurants with a social media presence drum up some business. Plus, customers can re-share the stickers to increase awareness in a time when every order counts.

Instagram Gift Card Sticker
Instagram

According to TechCrunch, ChowNow doesn’t take a commission on food or gift card orders, but restaurants do have to pay between $99 and $149 per month for its ordering and payment tools. ChowNow handles the payments, but hands off the delivery process to companies like DoorDash. Hopefully Instagram’s efforts to make posts shoppable will help independent restaurants bring in some extra revenue during these difficult times.

In this article: instagram, chownow, food, covid-19, coronavirus, restaurant, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
45 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Apple's new iPhone SE is surprisingly powerful for $399

Apple's new iPhone SE is surprisingly powerful for $399

View
The iPhone SE vs. the iPhone 11 lineup: The new low-end

The iPhone SE vs. the iPhone 11 lineup: The new low-end

View
Ford may over-deliver on the Mustang Mach E’s power and torque

Ford may over-deliver on the Mustang Mach E’s power and torque

View
The iPhone SE vs. the competition: Bang for your buck

The iPhone SE vs. the competition: Bang for your buck

View
Apple's new iPad Pro Magic Keyboard is available to order now

Apple's new iPad Pro Magic Keyboard is available to order now

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr