Instagram's redesigned shopping hub goes live in the US

You might have noticed that Instagram has an area called ‘Shop.’ It’s accessible from a tiny button in the Explore tab and is little more than a grid packed with posts that contain buyable goods. Functional, yes, but hardly imaginative. Thankfully, Facebook is rolling out a major revamp called Instagram Shop that looks, well, exactly how a modern e-commerce platform should in 2020. It was announced back in May but is rolling out today in the US, followed by the rest of the world “in the coming weeks,” the company said in a blog post.
The Shop will have special collections, a carousel of relevant brands, posts that have been “Suggested for You,” and curated selections from Instagram’s own @Shop account. Each section is a different size, and the collections have slightly larger imagery that breaks up the usual grid monotony. You’ll also a double arrow symbol peppered around the Shop, which indicates that you can buy something without leaving the app.