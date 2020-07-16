Instagram's redesigned shopping hub goes live in the US

Facebook is serious about the new spruced up section. So serious, in fact, that it’s promised to add a shortcut to the navigation bar later this year. “So you can get to Instagram Shop in just one tap,” the company explained. So long, Activity tab shortcut.

It’s all part of a renewed push by Facebook into e-commerce. The company announced Shops back in May which, not to be confused with Instagram Shop, allows any business to set up a free storefront on their Facebook page and Instagram profile. If users discover one of their products — through Stories, an advert, or a conventional post in their feed — they can save it for later or place an order immediately. As The Verge reports, Facebook has teamed up with reputable third-party services such as Shopify, BigCommerce and Woo, to make this all happen behind the scenes.

Instagram posts with Checkout — Facebook’s term for products that can be bought without leaving the app — will soon support Facebook Pay, too. If you haven’t been keeping track, this is the payments system that Facebook announced last November. It works across Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp, and was initially meant for fundraisers, in-game purchases, person-to-person payments and select purchases from Facebook Marketplace. It supports PayPal and most debit and credit cards, theoretically making it easier and safer to shuffle money around the internet.

For now, it has no relation to Facebook’s Calibra wallet and Libra digital currency, though.

Facebook Pay is worth your time on Instagram, the company has argued, because it provides “an extra layer of security with the ability to add a unique PIN or device biometrics, such as Touch or Face ID,” as well as purchase protection on select products. We’ll let you be the judge.