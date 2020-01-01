Instagram will let creators sell their products in the app

Beginning next month, Instagram will let creators sell merchandise directly in the app. Today, the platform announced new Commerce Eligibility Requirements that expand access to Instagram Shopping to more businesses, including creators. During the pandemic, when many still aren’t going to stores, this could help creators sell more products and make a living.

The updated requirements go into effect July 9th, and they apply in all countries where Instagram Shopping is supported. Creators’ accounts will need to demonstrate trustworthiness and be backed by an authentic, established presence, which “may also include maintaining a sufficient follower base.” Instagram didn’t specify how many followers creators need to qualify. Creators will also have to tag products on Instagram from a single website that they own and sell from.