Instagram tests new design for Stories on desktop

Browsing Instagram Stories from your desktop may soon be a bit easier: Instagram is testing a new design for Stories on its website that gives the feature a much-needed facelift. With the new look, Stories appear in a carousel rather than a single tile that takes up the entire page. Navigation is still the same — you can manually click through the Stories or let them play automatically — but it’s now easier to keep track of where you are in your queue.

Screenshot/Instagram

It’s not clear exactly how many users are seeing the new look, or if the change will become permanent. A spokesperson confirmed the test, which began appearing to a “small group” of Instagram users last month, but didn’t comment on when it might be more widely available.