Instagram tests new design for Stories on desktop

Browsing Instagram Stories from your desktop may soon be a bit easier: Instagram is testing a new design for Stories on its website that gives the feature a much-needed facelift. With the new look, Stories appear in a carousel rather than a single tile that takes up the entire page. Navigation is still the same — you can manually click through the Stories or let them play automatically — but it’s now easier to keep track of where you are in your queue.
It’s not clear exactly how many users are seeing the new look, or if the change will become permanent. A spokesperson confirmed the test, which began appearing to a “small group” of Instagram users last month, but didn’t comment on when it might be more widely available.