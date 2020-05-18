Latest in Gear

Image credit: Instagram

Instagram introduces 'Guides' for wellness tips

And pushes deeper into longer-form content
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
32m ago
Comments
14 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Instagram launches wellness 'Guides.'
Instagram

Instagram is introducing a new type of post that will be available to a small group of influencers, publishers and organizations: Guides, a new format the company says is meant to emphasize “wellness” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The update will allow publishers, nonprofits and other organizations to create new article-like posts that combine photos and videos, along with original text, into a single “Guide.” Guides will have their own section in an account’s profile, much like IGTV,  but can also be cross-posted to Stories and will appear in a new “wellness” section of the app’s Explore tab.

The update marks Instagram’s biggest push into longer form content since it launched IGTV in 2018. But while IGTV enabled longer videos, Guides is closer to the type of content you’d expect from traditional publishers. 

Instagram's Guides will have their own section, much like IGTV.
Instagram

Instagram says it’s focusing on “wellness” content only as part of its efforts to reach users during the coronavirus pandemic. And the company’s initial launch partners include organizations focused on local communities and mental health, as well as a handful of publishers, like BuzzFeed and Refinery29. 

But while the guides are, for now, limited to “wellness,” it’s not difficult to imagine just about every other category of influencer on Instagram would also want access to such a feature, which would allow them more flexibility in how they showcase their content. But the company is noncommittal about whether or not guides could expand to other categories, or be available more widely. Instagram is still “exploring what the future of Guides will look like,” a spokesperson told Engadget.

In this article: instagram, Facebook, wellness, Covid-19, coronavirus, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
14 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Dyson finally unveils its canceled electric car

Dyson finally unveils its canceled electric car

View
Uber plans to lay off another 3,000 employees

Uber plans to lay off another 3,000 employees

View
Lenovo's $400 digital picture frame is half-off if you pre-order it

Lenovo's $400 digital picture frame is half-off if you pre-order it

View
Sony WF-SP800N review: Feature-packed earbuds at an affordable price

Sony WF-SP800N review: Feature-packed earbuds at an affordable price

View
Samsung backs an artificial smart window that mimics natural sunlight

Samsung backs an artificial smart window that mimics natural sunlight

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr