Instagram introduces 'Guides' for wellness tips

Instagram is introducing a new type of post that will be available to a small group of influencers, publishers and organizations: Guides, a new format the company says is meant to emphasize “wellness” amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The update will allow publishers, nonprofits and other organizations to create new article-like posts that combine photos and videos, along with original text, into a single “Guide.” Guides will have their own section in an account’s profile, much like IGTV, but can also be cross-posted to Stories and will appear in a new “wellness” section of the app’s Explore tab.