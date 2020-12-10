The Instant Pot Duo Nova is back down to $50

If you’re somehow unfamiliar, the Instant Pot combines a bunch of small kitchen appliances into one. It’s probably best known for its pressure-cooking abilities, but the Duo Nova has that functionality along with that of a rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, sauté pan, steamer and more. It’s actually an upgraded version of the Instant Pot Duo and it adds a lid that automatically seals shut without the need for an extra toggle flip.

We like the Duo Nova for all of those reasons, as well as its clear controls, built-in safety features and in this case, it’s 6-quart capacity. That’s big enough to make a meal that will feed a family of six easily, and if your household isn’t that big, it’ll be a good meal-prep machine.

You can’t go wrong with the Duo Nova if you’re an Instant Pot newbie — but if you want a model that’s a bit more advanced, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp, which includes the company’s air-frying lid, remains on sale for $130. The Instant Pot Smart WiFi, a version of the multi-cooker that you can control with your smartphone, is also on sale for $90. That’s only $10 more than it’s all-time-low price.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.