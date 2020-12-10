Latest in Gear

Image credit: Instant Pot

The Instant Pot Duo Nova is back down to $50

Here's another chance to get the multi-cooker at its Black Friday price.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
1h ago
Instant Pot Duo Nova
Instant Pot
One of the best Instant Pot models for most people, the Duo Nova, was half off for Black Friday and, unsurprisingly, it went in and out of stock throughout the weekend. But if you missed it the first time around, you now have another opportunity to to snag one. The 6-quart Duo Nova is on sale for $50 again, which is 50 percent off its normal price and $10 cheaper than the price it’s been hovering at for the past few days.

If you’re somehow unfamiliar, the Instant Pot combines a bunch of small kitchen appliances into one. It’s probably best known for its pressure-cooking abilities, but the Duo Nova has that functionality along with that of a rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, sauté pan, steamer and more. It’s actually an upgraded version of the Instant Pot Duo and it adds a lid that automatically seals shut without the need for an extra toggle flip.

We like the Duo Nova for all of those reasons, as well as its clear controls, built-in safety features and in this case, it’s 6-quart capacity. That’s big enough to make a meal that will feed a family of six easily, and if your household isn’t that big, it’ll be a good meal-prep machine.

You can’t go wrong with the Duo Nova if you’re an Instant Pot newbie — but if you want a model that’s a bit more advanced, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp, which includes the company’s air-frying lid, remains on sale for $130. The Instant Pot Smart WiFi, a version of the multi-cooker that you can control with your smartphone, is also on sale for $90. That’s only $10 more than it’s all-time-low price.

