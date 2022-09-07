Intel and Samsung show off a fun but impractical 'slidable' PC

In between a few expected annoucements, Intel found time to share a surprise at its Innovation 2022 conference. After Samsung Display CEO JS Choi joined him on stage, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger showed off a concept “slidable” PC that featured an extendable OLED screen. By pulling on the edge of the prototype, Gelsinger made its 13-inch display turn into a 17-inch one. Put another way, the prototype went from being about the size of a large tablet like the iPad Pro to a small monitor.

This looks great… #Samsung shows off its slidable display at Intel Innovation event pic.twitter.com/VPIx71eoEY — Mathures Paul (@MathuresP) September 27, 2022

“We’re announcing the world’s first 17-inch slidable display for PCs,” Choi told the audience. “This device will satisfy various needs for a larger screen and portability as well.” Samsung Display has been working on slidable OLED displays for a few years. The company showed off a prototype last year. Gelsinger called the concept PC a demonstration of what is possible to do with OLED display technology and a flexible plastic substrate. However, don’t expect the device he showed off to make it to market anytime soon, if at all.