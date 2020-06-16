Intel's latest RealSense depth camera has twice the range of previous models

Intel’s RealSense depth cameras have had major applications in the field of robotics, giving machines 3D vision and helping robots navigate without the need for GPS. Today, the company has unveiled a new model — the D455 — which comes with a longer range and increased precision that’s twice that of previous generations.

The new camera’s optimal range is six meters, making it twice as accurate as the current D400, without sacrificing its field of view. It also comes with global shutters for depth and RGB sensors that not only improve communication between the different data streams picked up by the stereo camera, but increases color clarity overall. Because of these color-focused improvements, the camera works better in a variety of lighting conditions.